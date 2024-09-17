Lyndale College wheels ahead for charity

Students and staff Lyndale Secondary College buckled in for a thrilling day of racing and fundraising for an international charity on 13 September.

The student Interact Club staged a wheelchair race for Year 7s and teachers as well as a Crazy Sock Day and sausage sizzle.

As well as the thrills and spills, they raised awareness and funds for charity Wheelchairs For Kids Australia.

WFKA has made nearly 60,000 wheelchairs for under-resourced communities in Australia and overseas.

In parts of the world, some children with disabilities are deprived of wheelchairs, live their lives on the ground or on a bed and must be carried around.

They often miss out on school, social activities, independence and physical and mental wellbeing.

At $275 a wheelchair, it was hoped that the Lyndale races will fund several wheelchairs for children in need.

It’s the first major fundraiser for the club, which was set up in partnership with Greater Dandenong-Endeavour Hills Rotary in June.