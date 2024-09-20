Aero club soars at dawn

By Ava Cashmore

At first light on Sunday 15 September, a fleet of planes took to the sky in celebration of Moorabbin Airport’s 45th annual Dawn Patrol with the Royal Victorian Aero Club.

The dawn patrol is held in honour of fallen aviators who have made the ultimate sacrifices in global conflicts, but particularly in commemoration of those lost in the Battle of Britain.

RVAC chief executive Paul Daff said the patrol is an event that club members look forward to every year.

“We’re proud to continue this event as part of our club’s 110-year legacy.

“For 45 years, we’ve flown this route to remember fallen aviators and their sacrifices.

“It’s a meaningful way to reflect on and honour our history while connecting with current and future pilots.”

The fly-past includes several significant historical locations including the Shrine of Remembrance, Melbourne Arts Centre, Westgate Bridge, Point Cook Aerodrome and Avalon Airport, before returning via Port Phillip Heads.

The Dawn Patrol was conceived in 1980 by Dr Paul Matthews, a pilot and esteemed member of the Royal Victorian Aero Club, and the tradition has been carried on by generations of aviation enthusiasts.

Pilot and RVAC member Micheal Murphy said: “We celebrate being part of the aviation fraternity and the camaraderie of flying.”

Following the patrol, participants and guests gathered at the RVAC clubrooms at Moorabbin Airport for a traditional cooked breakfast with guest speaker Lieutenant Colonel, Paul Middleton.

Event MC Richard Sibley said: “it’s important for all of us to remember these occasions because they’re important parts of our history that need to be passed on to our younger generations, and that knowledge needs to be transferred as well.

“It’s not a celebration, it’s an acknowledgement and a commemoration”