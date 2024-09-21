Drum to the blues for prostate awareness

Dandenong’s Drum Theatre has been bathed in blue light for five nights in support of local men and families with prostate cancer.

The initiative from 16-20 September marked national Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, which runs throughout September.

The campaign was organised by the Dandenong Prostate Cancer Support Group (formerly South Eastern Prostate Cancer Support Group), in a bid to improve local awareness and connect men with much needed support.

Group leader Span Hanna urged men and families to reach out.

“We’re highly appreciative of the Greater Dandenong Council for agreeing to join us in this.

“Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in our local region, although many men and families lack the support they need to cope with the diagnosis.

“Our hope is to raise greater awareness of early detection and to connect with men in our community who may need support.

“This point was raised and emphasised recently by Mr Paul Thomas, managing director of the Star News Group, at the Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch.

“Our Support Group provides men and their partners with information, advice, and the type of comfort that can only come from others who have been through the disease.”

Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) chief executive Anne Savage, said peer support was vital to survivorship.

“Members of Dandenong Support Group know the difference that face-to-face support can make when a diagnosis of prostate cancer strikes.

“We strongly urge local men and families to connect with the Group and get involved in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month by helping us raise awareness of early detection.”

The theme of PCFA’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is ‘Get active in the fight against prostate cancer’.

Details: thelongrun.org.au