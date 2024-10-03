New arrivals inspired by art

by Sahar Foladi

An art exhibition for young talented artists from diverse backgrounds has opened to the public at Connect Art Space in Dandenong.

The exhibition opening was hosted by the Southern Migrant Refugee Centre on Monday 30 September as part of its annual Youth Art Exhibition.

Now in its sixth consecutive year, it’s run through the SMRC STAR Homework Club and Literature Exhibition to help young and talented artists showcase their artwork to the community.

Aspiring artist Mohammed Atae has been in Australia for two years and had two of his artworks on display at the exhibition.

“I don’t have many connections with the community as a new arrival but I wish to continue in this field as it’s my passion,” he says.

A few of his works are on display in Pakistan and America.

One of his artwork, is a figure of a woman (signifies life) and a pot which signifies a materialistic product of this world which has been passed down.

Mohammed used cold and warm colour to symbolise grief, sadness and happiness and beautiful memories human share with each other.

“Life is not just bad or good but it’s a mix of both that every human experiences, not just a few,” he said.

This was Mohammed second exhibition in Melbourne which earned his work the winner or the best artwork within his age group 18-25 years.

He also volunteers with Foundation House to assist new arrivals in the community.

Senior coordinator of Settlement Casework and Engagement, Jesse Boyd says a majority of the young talents have been creating art their whole life but lack the correct platform or the opportunity to display their works with the community.

“For young people it’s very hard to show their work publicly.

“Even if they’re amazing, they have to know someone or understand how to get their work in the gallery which is not accessible for someone especially who has newly arrived and doesn’t understand how the artwork works here.”

The exhibition creates multiple benefits for the artists – social activity, confidence, a chance to invite the community into their own interpretation of life through their artworks and unlocking opportunities.

“They have the opportunity to sell pieces. Our hope is this experience really builds the confidence for young people and shows to them they’re realised just like everyone else.”

A participant from last year was selected for a paid workshop to teach art to a group of youths.

Farishta Ebrahimi is one of the many in the group who has been drawing her whole life as a passion but challenged herself into painting for this exhibition.

She has produced three artworks, all have a dark component and a single feature of light symbolising there’s always light after darkness, drawing from her own journey of migration to Australia.

“For me, when you migrate, it has its own struggles and challenges but despite all that it means a lot to me to be able to see the light and maintain positivity in these challenges.”

After the Taliban took over in Afghanistan in 2021, Farishta sought refuge in Pakistan while waiting for her visa approval to Australia.

It has been only six months since she has arrived and she’s full of hope for a bright future.

The STAR Homework club provide help to young people form the ages of 12-25 with school work, resume and CV, secure employment, assist with scholarship applications and much more.