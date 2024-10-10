Cook-up for Dandenong Hospital ‘heroes’

A church ‘Rapid Relief Team’ has cooked up more than 800 meals for nurses and staff at Dandenong Hospital.

Fifteen volunteers from the Berwick-based RRT served a lunch of burgers, sausage sandwiches, chicken wraps and bottled water on Thursday 3 October.

The team leader Simon Mauger said it was a gesture to give back to the hospital’s “everyday heroes”.

“We want to give back to those who give us so much, why is we were only too happy to fire up the grill. It was great to see there were plenty of hungry hospital staff with more than 800 meals served up.

“I know our team got such a kick out of not only talking to the nurses and hospital staff but seeing the smiles on their faces.”

Bruce MP Julian Hill and Greater Dandenong incumbent councillor and mayor Lana Formoso were on hand.

RRT is a charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

Established in 2013, It provides food, donations and other resources for frontline workers and emergency services, as well as hosting charity events and donating to the community.