A century to remember

By Ava Cashmore

John Featherstone blew out his 100th-birthday candles on Monday 7 October.

His century of life was celebrated surrounded by his many loving family members including his daughter, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

“All the family members were so pleased to be able to share this amazing milestone in John’s life” said Ann Laws, John’s daughter.

John Featherstone was born in Shoreditch, London in October 1924. John served in the RAF during WW2 in France and later Germany, and married his wife Betty in 1947. In 1948 his daughter Ann was born, and his son, John, in 1952.

In 1964 John and his family migrated to Australia. With the arrival of his first grandchildren in 1975 John and Betty decided to move to Berwick to be nearer to their family.

He worked at Coates Hire in Dandenong until his retirement.

John loved nothing better than working in his garden. His grandchildren, and later great grandchildren, would happily follow him around the garden “helping”, said Ann.

He has 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

All of them call him by the formal name “Grandfather”, which was started by his first grandchild, and stuck as the family grew.

John’s wife passed away in 2013 and he has since moved to Melville Grange Hostel.

John received congratulatory letters from King Charles and Queen Camilla, The Governor General, The Prime Minister, The Leader of the Opposition, The Governor of Victoria, La Trobe federal MP Jason Wood and Berwick state MP Brad Battin.

His favourite musicians are Glenn Miller and singer Frank Sinatra.

John’s secret to living a long life is to have a happy and loving family. He advises younger generations to make sure that they have a good education.