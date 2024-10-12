by Jaswinder Singh of the Sikh community

In the wake of recent events in Perth, where a ‘GUTKA SAHIB’, a profoundly sacred element of the Sikh faith, was subject to an act of sacrilege, I acknowledge the anger, grief and pain being felt by members of the Sikh community across Australia and around the world.

These actions that disrespect a faith are extremely disturbing and raise concerns and anxieties, not just within the Sikh community but across our diverse and multicultural society.

Australia is a land that celebrates diversity, where people from all walks of life, backgrounds and beliefs come together in mutual respect and live in peace.

The cowardly act of sacrilege has ignited anger and sadness but let us ensure that this pain will not divide us.

Our hearts are heavy, but our spirits are resilient.

The anger we feel reflects our deep love and respect for Guru Sahib Ji, and it is natural to experience such emotions.

However, we must channel this energy into constructive actions that strengthen our communities and uphold the values of peace and justice taught by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

We must remember that our strengths lie in togetherness, respect, and cooperation.

Now, more than ever, we must support one another and ensure no one feels alone or unsafe.

Our respected Guru Sahib Ji teaches us to protect the dignity of all religions, live in harmony and be a voice of reason and justice.

Even in times of adversity, we don’t allow fear, insecurity, or hate to overwhelm the roots of our faith or divide us; instead, let us draw from our history, where countless times, our community has overcome challenges with dignity and grace.

We must respond to this disrespect by strengthening our commitment to peace and continuing to stand as a beacon of love and inclusion, not just for ourselves but for every community.

Our community is strong, and we will work with all available resources to ensure safety, respect, and justice for all.

We will turn this pain into new strength.

We will ensure that Australia’s religious communities have strong laws against acts of vilification that sacrilege the sacred scriptures or elements of any religion.

We will ensure that new and stronger laws guarantee that discrimination, hatred, and ignorance have no place in our world.

Let us pray for peace, stand tall with courage, and remain hopeful for a brighter, more united future.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit interfaithnetwork.org.au