Rotary event for childrens cancer funds

Rotary is staging a special fundraiser for a specialist apheresis nurse at Monash Children’s Cancer Centre.

Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills Rotary member Leanne Byron says she is inspired by the efforts of her brother who passed away on Christmas Eve 1999.

“He was a devoted father whose greatest sorrow was knowing that he wouldn’t get to watch her grow up.

“He once said, ‘no child or their family should ever have to endure the pain, heartache, and suffering of this dreadful disease’.

“Despite his own pain, my brother spent the last two years of his life raising funds for children with cancer, participating in rallies and organising events that raised tens of thousands of dollars for Camp Quality.”

Aphresis therapy is for children with high-risk cancers to help them withstand very high doses of chemotherapy and radiation.

The child’s own stem cells are extracted, strengthened and reintroduced to their body to improve their chances of survival.

A specialist apheresis nurse would improve the quality of care and survival chances for the young patients, Byron said.

Under the theme of ‘The Magic of Rotary’, the club is staging a Colour Their Lives gala ball fundraiser featuring the high-energy Baker Boys Band.

The ball is at Alencia, 39 Princes Highway Dandenong South on Saturday 16 November; $125 per head.

RSVP by Wednesday 30 October, including special dietary requirements. Bookings: events.humanitix.com/colour-their-lives-gala-ball