Never too late to climb legal ladder

By Sahar Foladi

With the right attitude, life can work in wonders – and Jodie Daniel is a testament to that.

She anchored her love for legal drama into a profession she never imagined to occupy, as an Associate for a County Court Judge.

“I thought of getting an administration role at Victoria Police or somewhere. I never thought to work at a court room. To wear that gown on my first day of work, I was excited.

“It has been a huge learning curve on the job. I had to learn about how to create an order, how to research and find old cases to be used in judgements and so much more.

“I’m much more confident now and can whip up an order within minutes rather than hours.”

The 56-year-old is still in awe and shock as she walks into work each day.

She made the leap from a salon and beauty business owner of 30 years and this was the first job Jodie applied for during her Diploma of Justice course.

“When I applied I thought there was no chance. One of the prerequisites was a law degree, which everybody seems to have in this role but I had nothing to lose.”

Born in Springvale and living with her three high school-aged children and husband in Keysborough for 21 years, Jodie had more time to spare and decided to take up studying “for the sake of studying”.”

She started a free Community Service course with Holmesglen Institute however a component of the studies, youth justice, led her to transfer to a Diploma of Justice.

“I thought I wasn’t going to lose financially by doing it. I was happy to attain the qualifications but if I managed to secure a job with it that would’ve been a bonus.”

Despite her hesitance as the second-oldest in her classroom, Jodie gave “110 per cent” through the 18 months of the course as she watched much younger students working away with AI on their screens, .

She almost found herself homeless when she left home and school at the age of 15 and never had the chance to complete her education.

“I never had the opportunity to do anything. I never went back after leaving home so I was working in factories. I couldn’t even get an apprenticeship as a Year 9 graduate.”

Eventually she landed a foot in the finance sector with a number of banks and the NSW Treasury Office before she settled in City of Greater Dandenong.

“I always wanted to not just show my kids but anyone that if you’re prepared to put the work and effort in, at 56 you can do a course, start a whole new career in a very good position. There’s nothing that can stop you.

“I had no experience in legal, and my business background attracted my Judge to appoint me in the role.

Holmesglen Institute Educational Manager, Suzie Zarris said Diploma of Justice students were presented with opportunities to attend industry events and seminars and engage in volunteer work to help network and build connections.

“Blending theory with practice brings the workplace experience to students while making their learning experience dynamic and exciting.

“We also call on the expertise of real people working in the real world by integrating law enforcement and legal guest speakers, mock court performances and simulated workplace scenarios to help students fully understand what the job will entail.”

Holmesglen also provides the unique chance for students to engage in the Victoria Police Role Player Program that gives them valuable insight into the justice system.

The Diploma provides insights into law enforcement, courts, corrections, and legal systems to unlock various job roles within the justice field.