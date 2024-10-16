Neo-surreal artist pushes the boundaries

Celebrated neo-surrealist artist Adrian Olguin has launched a new exhibition in Noble Park.

Born in Buenos Aries and migrating to Australia in the 1970s, Olguin has gained recognition for his ability to blend personal experiences with dream-like, subconscious elements.

His upcoming exhibition will feature pieces that challenge viewers to question their perception of reality and societal norms.

The exhibition takes place in the newly launched Exhibition Hall at the Noble Park Community Centre which offers a commission-free platform for artists.

This initiative allows local talent to showcase their art while retaining all proceeds from sales.

Olguin’s display coincides with the Noble Park Community Centre Art Show, scheduled from October 18 to October 20. Both events are free to the public.

“As the countdown to the Noble Park Community Centre Art Show begins, this exhibition serves as a vibrant lead-up to the main event, where a wide array of artwork will be on display,” Noble Park Community Centre manager Grissel Walmaggia said.

“The community is encouraged to attend both events, celebrating the thriving local art scene and supporting artists like Adrian, whose work continues to push creative boundaries.”