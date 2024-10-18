Shooting for the stars

Dandenong West Primary School was immersed in creativity for its Colour Bazaar Arts Extravaganza on Wednesday 16 October.

Among the talented students was aspiring photojournalist Aamir, who borrowed a Canon camera to capture the occasion.

With a flair for composition, he expertly crafted photos of Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso, principal Bev Hansen and students Salman and Mehrin, featured with this story.

The event included live performances, dress-up photo booth, art trail, wearable art presentation and interactive installations such as the Polynesian ‘Tongpop’ display.