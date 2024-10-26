Looking Back

100 years ago

30 October 1924

REPORTS SHIRE INSPECTOR

During the past few months, a number of complaints has been received regarding the wandering of stock nuisance, but I decided to take no action as the pound keeper would have no control over any stock impounded on account of the pound fence on Cleeland Street being pulled down for several chains, the only fence being two plain wires.

50 years ago

29 October 1974

Johnny Farnham at Myer opening

Australia’s top recording star Johnny Farnham will be at the Dandenong opening next Monday of the multi-million-dollar Myer Dandenong store. Johnny, who went to school locally and whose parents live in Dandenong North, will be in the store for the official opening at 9am by the Mayor Cr Keith Miller. His visit is being sponsored by the Journal. Heavy traffic is expected in Dandenong next Monday for the opening of Myer’s new store.

20 years ago

25 October 2004

Shopping centre to have gates of Orient

Two large Asian-style gateways will be the centrepieces of a $650,000 makeover of Springvale shopping centre. The eight-metre gateways will be built at the Buckingham Avenue and Queens Avenue entrance to the centre and are in line with several gateway themes Greater Dandenong has planned in other areas of the city. The council’s urban designer said: “The gateways will be the entrance to a world of exotic foods, clothes and culture, and a new vibrant, colourful and safe place to shop.” He said traffic flow through Buckingham Avenue would be improved by converting existing angle parking to parallel parking, allowing for two-way traffic and better pedestrian access. The project is being jointly funded by the council and State Government. It is expected to be completed by June next year.

5 years ago

29 October 2019

Inspired to empower

For women fleeing domestic violence, some of the hardest things to leave behind are the social and family connections – especially for migrant women, who find themselves suddenly alone in an unfamiliar country. A Diwali event in Noble Park aimed to counter that by providing an opportunity for women to celebrate and enjoy one of the most joyous events on the South Asian calendar in a safe, women-only space. The intimate celebration was organised by Inspire, an arm of InTouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence. “When we set up Inspire, we spoke to many ex-clients and community members to find out what our role should be and found that one of the loneliest times was around community festivals and feeling safe enough to celebrate, so that’s why we provided an opportunity to have a celebration.” Many of the guests thanked the organiser. One said: “Living in an unknown country, an event like this makes me feel I am part of the family. I feel accepted.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society