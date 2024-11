Thousands feasted on foods, fireworks and entertainment at a Diwali ‘festival of light’ celebration on Sunday 27 October.

The family-friendly, non-alcohol event at Dandenong Park featured rides, music, stalls and was rounded with spectacular fireworks.

The event was organised by The Bright events and hosted by Dheepa Awtani.

Among an estimated 7000-plus crowd was Liberal state MPs Ann-Marie Hermans and Brad Battin as well as former Monash councillor Theo Zographos.