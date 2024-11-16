Walk Against Family Violence

Meet at Dandenong Market and walk to Harmony Square for our annual walk against family violence. Hear from guest speaker Simone O’Brien, a dedicated social change advocate who has lived experience of surviving family violence.

– Tuesday 19 November, from 11.15am at Dandenong Market, Cleeland Street.

Hallam Friends of Red Cross

Last meeting for the year, open to the public. Come and have a cupper and a chat. All welcome. We are a very friendly group.

– Tuesday 19 November 10.30am-12pm at Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Avenue. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Day

The event gives you the opportunity to get rid of any larger unwanted household goods suitable for donating or electronic and household goods suitable for recycling. To avoid missing out, it is highly recommended for resident to attend as early as possible.

– Saturday 23 November 8am-1pm at Greaves Reserve, 20 Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free event. Details: 8571 1000 or greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/recycle-day

Come and try roller-skating

Dive into the world of roller skating – no prior experience needed! Roller skates and protective gear provided. Our experienced skate instructors will be there to guide you through the basics, with an impressive demonstration from our talented coaches. Come any time within the session, first in first served. Subject to weather conditions.

– Saturday 23 November, 10am-12pm at Frank Street Open Space, Noble Park. Free event. Details: princessonskates.com.au/come-and-try-roller-skating

Bogan Brass

City of Greater Dandenong Band presents a celebration of everything we love about this sunburnt country – live in cabaret! Get out your best flannies for best-dressed and air-guitar competitions. Epic raffle and door prizes. BYO food, drinks and eskys.

– Saturday 23 November, 6.30pm for 7pm start at Springvale Town Hall; $30/$22/children 5 and under free. Bookings: 0423 925 192 or trybooking.com/cvnvi

Visit dandenongband.org.au

SuperCars and SuperHumans

Back in Keysborough for its second year, bringing even more excitement and thrills to Australia’s largest NDIS community event. This family-friendly event is free for everyone to attend, with over 60 of your favourite supercars on display, live entertainment, delicious food, fun competitions and incredible prizes to be won – expect some notable figures and VIPs to make special appearances as well.

– Sunday 24 November, 11.30pm-2.30pm at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Free event. Details: Ibrahim, 0458 888 883 or ibrahim@psupportservices.com.au

Neighbourhood Watch Q&A forum and AGM

Catch up with your local police, get tips on personal safety and hear about what’s happening in your area. Guest speaker: Senior Sergeant Dave Smith, who has worked in Highway Patrol, proactive policing unit, youth offenders and missing persons. Light supper provided.

– Wednesday 27 November 7pm for 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. (Ample parking rear of centre off Frank Street)

The Importance of Oral Histories

Historian Dr Nicolette Snowden will explain how to record oral histories and examine their value in both a community and professional context. Oral histories now form part of Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection. This program is being run in conjunction with the We Built This City exhibition. A light afternoon tea will be held following the presentations.

– Thursday 28 November, 2pm-4pm at Benga, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event, registrations required at trybooking.com/events/landing/1311016

Cornerstone Christmas Fete

Market stalls, unique handmade Christmas gifts, free face painting, sausage sizzle, crafts and prizes. Directly supports Cornerstone’s mission to help our community.

– Saturday 30 November, 9am-2pm at Cornerstone Contact Centre, Dandenong Baptist Church hall, 25 James Street Dandenong.

Respect at the Market

WHISE (Women’s Health in the South East) will be partnering with Dandenong Market, South East Community Links, Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre and Wellsprings for Women to host “Respect Is… at the Heart of Dandenong Market.” This interactive event is designed to engage families and individuals in conversations and activities that promote respect and equality. Key highlights are a spinning wheel with prizes, a smoothie bike to mix your own drinks, teams and advocates to answer questions about respect and safe relationships.

– Saturday 30 November, 9am-3pm at Dandenong Market, corner Clow and Cleeland streets.

Red Cross Christmas Lunch

Hallam Friends of Red Cross will be having a Christmas lunch. We wish all members of red cross and the community, to enjoy the Christmas sprite with family and friends.

– Tuesday 3 December, 12pm at Dandenong Workers Club. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Cranbourne Senior Citizens Club

Community Day and Morning Melodies with The Hoffmans on Friday 6 December. Also meets weekly for a range of different events, including bus trips, community days, games, coffee and chat, bingo, dancing and carpet bowls. Weekly activity times – Line Dancing Mon.10am-12pm, New Vogue and Old Time Dance Tue. 1pm-3:30pm, Carpet Bowls Wed. & Sat. 11:30am-2:30pm, Bingo Thur. 11am-2pm.

– Friday 6 December 10:30am-4pm, includes lunch and afternoon tea. Bookings: Marilyn, 0432 107 590. Details: facebook.com/groups/487808127399953

Come and try pickleball

Get ready to serve up some fun at our free pickleball program. Open to all ages and skill levels. Wear comfortable clothing and don’t forget to bring a drink bottle. All pickleball equipment will be provided as well as an expert coach to facilitate.

– Every Tuesday until 3 December, 5pm-7pm at Lois Twohig Tennis Courts, 80 Carlton Road, Dandenong North. Free event, registration required at forms.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/public-forms/come-and-try-pickleball-registration-form/

Learn from an Employer

Online ZOOM sessions for jobseekers to meet local employers and learn about career pathways and required work skills. Topics are health and care/support (19 November) and admin/customer service (21 November).

– 6pm – 7pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/learn-from-employer

We Built This City

Come and see stories behind Greater Dandenong’s favourite heritage places through short videos, historic objects, photographs and oral histories from Council and local historical society collections.

– Wednesdays and Thursdays (excluding public holidays) until 18 May 2025 at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.