Season for giving bags of support

An annual campaign It’s In the Bag is collecting donations for women and girls in need.

Share the Dignity is collecting handbags filled with essential items for women and children in domestic violence refuges, homeless shelters or living in poverty.

Donated bags of period products, shampoo and conditioner, body wash, deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste are welcome.

Virtual bags can be donated, as well as cash donations.

Bags can be dropped off at Bunnings Warehouse stores such as Springvale up until Sunday 1 December.