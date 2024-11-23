Neighbourhood Watch Q&A forum and AGM

Catch up with your local police, get tips on personal safety and hear about what’s happening in your area. Guest speaker: Senior Sergeant Dave Smith, who has worked in Highway Patrol, proactive policing unit, youth offenders and missing persons. Light supper provided.

– Wednesday 27 November 7pm for 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. (Ample parking rear of centre off Frank Street)

Christmas Giving Drive

Donate new items (toys, books and food) to support people living in poverty. All donations go to local organisations helping the community. All items should be unwrapped. Donations can be made between 27 November and 15 December.

– 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/christmas-giving-tree

The Importance of Oral Histories

Historian Dr Nicolette Snowden will explain how to record oral histories and examine their value in both a community and professional context. Oral histories now form part of Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection. This program is being run in conjunction with the We Built This City exhibition. A light afternoon tea will be held following the presentations.

– Thursday 28 November, 2pm-4pm at Benga, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event, registrations required at trybooking.com/events/landing/1311016

Paul Marshall exhibition launch

A beloved member of the NPCC, Paul Marshall’s self-expressionist work invites viewers to connect with his journey as an artist.

– Friday 29 November, 10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park.

Cornerstone Christmas Fete

Market stalls, unique handmade Christmas gifts, free face painting, sausage sizzle, crafts and prizes. Directly supports Cornerstone’s mission to help our community.

– Saturday 30 November, 9am-2pm at Cornerstone Contact Centre, Dandenong Baptist Church hall, 25 James Street Dandenong.

Respect at the Market

WHISE (Women’s Health in the South East) will be partnering with Dandenong Market, South East Community Links, Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre and Wellsprings for Women to host “Respect Is… at the Heart of Dandenong Market.” This interactive event is designed to engage families and individuals in conversations and activities that promote respect and equality. Key highlights are a spinning wheel with prizes, a smoothie bike to mix your own drinks, teams and advocates to answer questions about respect and safe relationships.

– Saturday 30 November, 9am-3pm at Dandenong Market, corner Clow and Cleeland streets.

Christmas Market

A festive fundraising event supporting the Australian Animal Protection Society (AAPS). Live music, market stalls, kids activities and food trucks.

Sunday 1 December, 10am-3pm at Australian Animal Protection Society, 26 Aegean Court, Keysborough. Entry by gold coin donation to help us protect animals.

International Day of People With Disability

A community celebration with recreation and craft activities, entertainment, free access to NPAC, a BBQ lunch and accessible parking, playground, gardens and pathways with multiple staff to assist. This event is in partnership with the City of Greater Dandenong, Noble Park Community Centre, Burke & Beyond, South East Leisure, ADEC and RecLink.

– Tuesday 3 December, 10am-3pm at Noble Park Community Centre and Noble Park Aquatic Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park.

Red Cross Christmas Lunch

Hallam Friends of Red Cross will be having a Christmas lunch. We wish all members of red cross and the community, to enjoy the Christmas sprite with family and friends.

– Tuesday 3 December, 12pm at Dandenong Workers Club. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Cranbourne Senior Citizens Club

Community Day and Morning Melodies with The Hoffmans on Friday 6 December. Also meets weekly for a range of different events, including bus trips, community days, games, coffee and chat, bingo, dancing and carpet bowls. Weekly activity times – Line Dancing Mon.10am-12pm, New Vogue and Old Time Dance Tue. 1pm-3:30pm, Carpet Bowls Wed. & Sat. 11:30am-2:30pm, Bingo Thur. 11am-2pm.

– Friday 6 December 10:30am-4pm, includes lunch and afternoon tea. Bookings: Marilyn, 0432 107 590. Details: facebook.com/groups/487808127399953

Festive Craft at the Hub

Join us every Wednesday in December for self-guided festive craft sessions. Perfect for all ages, these sessions bring together creativity, fun, and holiday cheer. From ornaments to festive decorations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Parents, stay and share in the joy as you and your kids make seasonal keepsakes together.

– every Wednesday in December, 10am-2pm at Springvale Community Hub.

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Come and try pickleball

Get ready to serve up some fun at our free pickleball program. Open to all ages and skill levels. Wear comfortable clothing and don’t forget to bring a drink bottle. All pickleball equipment will be provided as well as an expert coach to facilitate.

– Every Tuesday until 3 December, 5pm-7pm at Lois Twohig Tennis Courts, 80 Carlton Road, Dandenong North. Free event, registration required at forms.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/public-forms/come-and-try-pickleball-registration-form/

Learn from an Employer

Online ZOOM sessions for jobseekers to meet local employers and learn about career pathways and required work skills. Topics are health and care/support (19 November) and admin/customer service (21 November).

– 6pm – 7pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/learn-from-employer

We Built This City

Come and see stories behind Greater Dandenong’s favourite heritage places through short videos, historic objects, photographs and oral histories from Council and local historical society collections.

– Wednesdays and Thursdays (excluding public holidays) until 18 May 2025 at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.