Live Bollywood music and dance filled the Frank Street Open Space in Noble Park on 1 December.

In a relaxed start to summer, the Summer Spice Bollywood Festival showcased India’s rich traditions and free entertainment.

Fesitval organisers Kavita and Aman Kalyan formed a musical duo, joining other performers such as Bindaas Bollywood dancers and singer Vijay.

There were also traditional Indian clothes and foods available, as well as free henna and face painting.

(Pictures: GARY SISSONS)