Christmas toy drive rides again

Freemasons across Victoria will revive an annual toy drive tradition in grand style in Keysborough on Sunday 15 December.

Since 2002, the Blazing Star Christmas Toy Run had been collecting donated toys for Monash Childrens’ Hospital patients until the Covid-19 pandemic stopped it in its tracks.

The initiative had been started by Brother Doug Hamilton, who was Worshipful Master of the Cranbourne Lodge, and Janet Hamilton under the motto of “It’s All for the Kids”.

This year, Cranbourne Lodge members have joined with Shriners, the Order of the Eastern Star and Widows Sons Masonic Riders Association to create a new and expanded toy run.

On the one day, a truck and riders will collect toys from Masonic centres in Geelong, Ballarat, Macedon Ranges, Mt Waverley and finally in a public celebration at Keysborough.

The South Eastern Masonic Centre in Keysborough will host a barbecue, jumping castle, popcorn and fairy floss. All proceeds to Lodge charities.

The Grand Master of Freemasons Victoria will lead a procession including a truck filled of toys to present to the hospital that afternoon.

Blazing Star Christmas Toy Run is on 2pm-7pm on Sunday 15 December at South Eastern Masonic Centre, 270 Hutton Road, Keysborough.

Toys can be donated either wrapped or unwrapped on the day. If wrapped, please indicate the intended recipient’s gender and age group on a label.