Sowing a passion for the garden

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Twelve years ago, Bryan Hunter was given a ‘blank cheque’ to lead Athol Road Primary School’s environmental studies program.

Since then, he and his students and volunteers have propagated a learning oasis at the Springvale South school.

A veritable farm with alpacas, chooks, bee hives, wetlands, nature playground, indigenous forest, and fruit and veg gardens.

The school is a model of sustainable, innovative agriculture, with no-dig beds, vertical gardens and aquaponics systems – which harvests the nutrient-rich water from fish tanks to grow hydroponic plants.

Starting as young as four, students are taught not just the basics, but advanced gardening techniques such as grafting, pruning and espalier to students.

They turn their produce into meals such as spinach ricotta triangles, even raising grain crops which are ground into flour and cooked as damper over a campfire.

These are opportunities that children can’t get anywhere else, says Hunter.

“It goes back to the old thing that children are disconnected to where their food comes from these days.

“Our students grow their own produce, which they then harvest and use to prepare a meal – rather than relying on the supermarket to provide a ready-to-eat meal.

“They learn by doing and by getting their hands dirty.”

In December, Hunter earned the School Garden Champion trophy in the Victorian Schools Garden Program award for his dedication and achievements.

Among his initiatives were leading a 75 per cent reduction in the school’s waste.

He also established a community garden, weekly gardening club, and $1 fresh produce market, which have been connection points for parents, families and green thumbs.

Principal Carmel Nigro said Hunter was an “exceptionally effective garden educator” with a “deep passion for the natural environment”, who engaged students from kindergarten-Year 6.

He was someone who always went “above and beyond” – including volunteering on weekends and holidays to maintain the garden.

“Bryan has been a powerful force in inspiring both students and the broader community to engage with gardening and sustainability.

“His tireless efforts have transformed the school garden into a cornerstone of sustainability and education.

“His innovative approach to gardening inspires curiosity, as he introduces students to non-mainstream plants like rice, water chestnuts, and wasabi, expanding their understanding of diverse crops.”

Hunter’s love for the garden came from his parents, who kept ducks, rabbits, chickens and a vegie patch in Keysborough.

The late Robert Wakelam from Gardeners Gate Nursery helped build the school garden in 2012, provided the resources on Hunter’s wish list and passed on an array of skills to pass onto students.

And behind him from the start was the school’s former principal Ruby Toombs.

In 2012, Toombs selected the then-PE teacher to lead the environmental education program, elevating it to a specialist subject.

“She told me to make it something that hasn’t been done before. I’ll give you a blank cheque – and she funded it all.

“It’s great to have the passion but if you don’t have the leadership and the funding behind you, it’s hard to do.”