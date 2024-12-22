Children’s Joyous Christmas Party

By Afraa Kori

The Tynong Playgroup recently hosted its largest and most festive Christmas party to date, with approximately 200 guests in attendance.

The event, held on 10 December, marked the playgroup’s final session for the year.

The party featured a range of fun activities, including a petting zoo courtesy of Myuna Farm, a special visit from Santa Claus aboard a fire truck, a mini concert performed by the playgroup children, and face painting.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the Tynong CFA, with raffle tickets sold and donations collected throughout the morning. The playgroup presented the collected funds to the CFA volunteers during the party.

An active volunteer and founder of the playgroup, Nicki Macdermid said the event was a huge success.

“Hope that everyone felt the festive cheer, widened their social circle and enjoyed their time watching the children enjoying the Christmas celebrations. This will continue to be an annual event!”