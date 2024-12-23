Ham it up with leftovers

A leg of Christmas ham is always a festive treat many families look forward to every year however, there always seems to be leftovers you’re looking to use up in different ways.

Here are three cooking ideas you might not have considered could help you cut your ham waste after the big day is done.

1. Potato bake and ham

Potato bake is a Christmas favourite and a classic – what better way to add a dash of flavour then by adding in pieces of your ham.

2. Ham and pineapple pizzas

Making home made pizzas can be as simple as some tomato paste, a flat wrap, left over ham, a tin of pineapple and cheese. A favourite among the kids and easy dish to make when you’re looking to cut down your time in the kitchen.

3. Ham quiche

Whipping up a quiche doesn’t have to be difficult if you opt for a baseless quiche with eggs as your main ingredient. Pop in some tomato, spinach, cheese and of course, ham and you’ll be set with this a yummy breakfast or lunch option.

Here are some further recommendations from the NSW health authority on how to look after leftovers:

– Leftover sliced ham can be kept in the fridge for up to 3 days if wrapped in plastic or foil

– Sliced meat can also be put back under the skin flap of a ham leg on the bone, and stored in the ham bag or cotton pillowcase

– It’s also possible to freeze leftover slices or the ham bone for homemade soup when the weather cools

– To prevent the spread of disease, don’t feed leftover ham (or any food scraps that contain meat or that have been in contact with meat products) to pigs.