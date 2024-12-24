For a delicious dessert the day of, look no further than these raspberries and cream Christmas tarts. This tart recipe from Dairy Australia only take about 20 minutes to make, is incredibly easy and only need a few simple ingredients.

Ingredients

2 sheets shortcrust pastry

125g cream cheese, cut into 18 cubes, softened

3/4 cup raspberry jam

3/4 cup slivered almonds

icing sugar, for dusting

Method

Using a 7cm diameter round cutter, cut 18 rounds from the pastry sheets. Press pastry into a greased patty pan or mini tart tins.

Squash 1 square of cream cheese in each tart case and spoon over a teaspoonful of jam, sprinkle with almonds.

Bake at 180°C for 10-12 minutes until pastry and almonds are golden. Cool for at least 15 minutes before dusting with icing sugar and serving warm or at room temperature.

Cooking tip: Tarts are best served the day they are made, but can be kept refrigerated for 2 days.