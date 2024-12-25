Crunchy lemon and polenta shortbread

This wonderful shortbread recipe from Dairy Australia has the most delightful crunchy texture from the addition of polenta and a zesty twist from added lemon rind.

Ingredients

250g butter, softened

1/2 cup caster sugar

1 1/4 teaspoons finely grated lemon rind

1 1/2 cups plain flour

1 cup rice flour

1/2 cup fine (instant) polenta

Silver cachous, to decorate

Method

Cream butter, sugar and zest with an electric mixer until light and fluffy.

Turn the beater to low speed and add the combined flours and polenta gradually. Mix until combined. Turn mixture onto a clean surface and knead dough until smooth.

Divide dough in half and using one piece at time, roll between sheets of baking paper to a thickness of about 5mm. Cut into shapes with a 10cm cutter. Re-roll dough as necessary.

Carefully lift shapes onto baking paper lined oven trays. Using a small cutter of the same design, cut out the centre from each shape. Lightly press cachous into shortbread. Bake at 180°C (160°C fan-forced) for 8-10 minutes, until cooked through and just starting to colour.

Cool on trays for 10 minutes, then cool completely on wire racks, before storing in an airtight container.

TIP: If dough becomes slightly warm and difficult to handle, roll out and place in the fridge, still between baking paper, for 10-15 minutes to firm slightly. A palate knife or thin egg lifter makes is easy to lift shapes to oven trays. Try threading ribbon around the shortbread shapes and hang off small branches in a vase, for a gorgeous edible table centre piece.