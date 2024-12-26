The tip on tipping

Elle Cecil

Regularly tipping hospitality staff is something that is often shown on television and in movies, however in Australia, it is not very common.

Visiting countries such as the United States or Canada can bring about a culture shock for many Aussies, with tipping wait staff the norm in food and service venues.

This is due to the fact that many hospitality workers in countries such as these rely on tips for their income. Their base rate of work is often quite low, so their income depends on the enthusiasm and quality of service that they provide to customers, as well as the customers’ generosity.

Generally, overseas tips are expected to be 10 – 20 percent of the total bill, however there is no set number. Sometimes guests will tip more or less depending on the level of service and quality of food or drink they receive.

However, tipping in Australia is often undiscussed. You are likely to see small tip jars of coins or notes at cafes or restaurants around the country, where spare change is welcomed and usually distributed among staff.

However, there are a few things about tipping in Australia that you should consider.

In recent times, the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on hospitality workers. If you have a few spare coins in your pocket or handbag, consider leaving them for the hospitality workers. However, be wary of the coins that you do leave. A few small silver coins may come across as showing dissatisfaction with a staff member’s service, despite any good intentions you may have. A gold coin or two is a nice gesture.

If you are paying cash, consider rounding up your bill to the nearest ten and allowing your server the remainder as a tip. You may also have the option of adding a tip to your bill if you are paying via card.

If you receive exceptional service from a member of staff, tipping them a small amount positively reinforces the fact that their hard work is not going unnoticed and that they are being recognised for their efforts. This is a win-win! You receive great service, and the staff member is rewarded for their work both through the money itself and through the knowledge that they have done a good job.

The next time you are out for a meal, consider tipping your server a small amount if they are working hard and excelling at their job. If you don’t have the money to spare, a positive comment is always appreciated and will provide the same vindication for the staff member.