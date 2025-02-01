Prep students take on their first day

Big smiles, excited chatter and a lot of little legs ran through the gates of Haileybury’s Newlands campus in Keysborough as 67 preps began their very first day of school on Wednesday 30 January.

The young students quickly settled into their new routine, exploring their classrooms, meeting teachers, and making new friends. For many, the school’s playground was an immediate highlight.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the big playground,” said Rhys.

Hugo Engele, Head of Haileybury Newlands, said “The start of every school year is exciting, and it’s a particularly exciting day for our Preps.”

“Seeing the smiles on the faces of the children as they walk through the gates on the first morning is always a special moment.”

The day began with ‘getting to know you’ activities and a guided tour of the Junior School, where students were introduced to playground and classroom rules. But for the Preps, the real excitement was in the new experiences awaiting them.

Alitheia arrived bright and early, “I can’t wait to meet my new teacher,” she said.

For Alice, the day was all about forming new friendships. “I can’t wait to make new friends,” she said.

Paul Dooley, Head of Junior School, acknowledged the first-day nerves but reassured families that excitement quickly took over.

“This is an important day, so there are always a few nerves—for the children and also their families! But those nerves soon disappear as the Preps walk into their classroom and see some friendly faces,” he said.