Lunar New Year food tours

The Sensational Springvale tour will take participants beyond Springvale Road, through arcades and laneways, to expose them to cultural traditions, alternative medical practices, and food from across South East Asia. Book your seat at the table today as we celebrate the Year of the Snake.

– Friday 7 February and 14 February, 11am-1pm at Multicultural Place, Buckingham Avenue Springvale; $35pp including tastings and a meal. Registrations essential at drumticketing.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/10362

Dandenong U3A

Dandenong U3A will begins a new year of sessions in February. U3A is a group with various activities for Seniors looking for entertainment of various types and friendship. At present we are running 33 sessions with the possibility of more to be offered as the year goes on. We use three different venues around Greater Dandenong. Enquiries: Enquiry@dandenongu3a.org.au or 0494 018 356. Details: dandenongu3a.org.au

Dandenong Pop-Up Blood Donor Centre

Do you have time to give blood and change lives?

– until Friday 7 February at St Mary’s Community Centre, New Street, Dandenong. Details: Australian Red Cross, 13 14 95. Registrations required at https://www.lifeblood.com.au/donor-centre/vic/dandenong-pop-up-donor-centre

Darts league

The Mountain Dart League is getting ready for the start of the new season. A general meeting will be held at 10-12 Elliott Road Dandenong South on 3 February. Team and player registration as well as trophies/vouchers to be handed out. Season starts Friday 7 February – new teams/players or anyone interested in darts are welcome to attend.

– Details: Joyce Grigg, 0401 526 744

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club

Our first meeting of 2025 includes the AGM and guest speaker and author Peter Jerijian talking on his book Bouncing Back.

– Tuesday February 4, 7pm-9 pm at Dandenong RSL. Details: Rosemarie, 0430 443 065.

Rethink Recycling Community Day

Bring along your clean plastic lids and see first-hand how the team turn waste into fun and functional items like skateboards and carabiners with the help of RUSTIE – a Regenerative Up-cycling Solar-powered Trailer with Interactive Education.

– Saturday 8 February, 11am-2pm at 38 Aspen Circuit, Springvale.

Whimsical weaving

As part of the Sustainable Saturday series, this two-hour workshop, will teach you how to make your own loom from items lying around your home before trying various weaving techniques and knotting styles. Create a beautiful, unique wall hanging to take home.

– Saturday 8 February, 11am-1pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Registrations required at eventbrite.com.au/e/whimsical-weaving-tickets-1089271834379?aff=oddtdtcreator

Scraptastic cooking

Hear about how to make the absolute most of your weekly shop to not only reduce your food waste output but reduce your shopping bill too. Please note this is a presentation/demonstration (not a hands-on workshop).

– Saturday 8 February, 2pm-4pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au/e/scraptastic-cooking-demonstration-tickets-1089263950799?aff=oddtdtcreator

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 8 February) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 8 February, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Laps and lattes

Join us for a scenic walk around the beautiful Dandenong Wetlands with our Heart Foundation Walking Group. Whether you’re a seasoned walker or just starting out, everyone is welcome to join in and enjoy the fresh air. At the end of each session, relax and unwind with a free hot beverage at Dandenong Stadium.

– Every Monday 10 February-3 March, 11am-11.45am. Meet at Dandenong Stadium, 270 Stud Road, Dandenong North. Free event. Registration required at surveymonkey.com/r/6N3FB83

9 by 5 exhibition

Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

– Mondays-Fridays 10 February-5 May, 10am-4pm (and select Saturdays 8 March, 22 March and 5 April, 10.30am-2.30pm) at Drum Theatre, corner Walker and Lonsdale streets, Dandenong. Free event.

Greater Dandenong Police forum

A Victoria Police panel will take questions from the audience about what issues are important in your community. Topics include crime trends, crime prevention, family violence, young people, road policing, drug-related crime.

– Thursday 27 February, 5.30pm-8.30pm at Springvale City Hall, 16 Grace Park Avenue Springvale. Registrations required at NHP-GREATERDANDENONG-MGR@police.vic.gov.au

Azza Zein: Tashabok Exhibition

This immersive experience delves into the complex narratives of migration, and the invisible threads linking objects, bodies, personal narratives and labour. Through collaborative drawing sessions and conversations, Zein unveils the hidden journeys of displaced objects.

– until Friday 28 February (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays only), 12pm-4pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and, Robinson Street, Dandenong.

Harmony Week forum

Join us for an inspiring conversation over morning tea. Our keynote speaker, Jana Favero, deputy CEO of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, will lead a dynamic Community Panel including Greater Dandenong Community Advocacy coordinator Peter Johnstone and Australian Federal Police community liaison officer Anisa Sharif. Ticket registration closes 13 March.

– Thursday, 20 March, 9.20am-12pm at The Chamber Room, 1/39 Clow Street Dandenong; $35pp, Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network members and concession $25. Details: Executive@interfaithnetork.org.au

Neighbourhood Watch

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch hosts its first public forum for 2025 with guest speaker Sergeant Jerome Ithier from Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol.

– Wednesday 26 March 7pm at Paddy O`Doughue Centre, 18 Buckley St Noble Park.

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Developed for disadvantaged women in Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities in Dandenong. The workshops are designed to enhance social cohesion and self-advocacy in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as fitness, nutrition, finance, mindfulness, and creative art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: Rachel, 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

Register at https://www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/we-womens-empowerment-workshops

Women Working Together Employment Support Program

A program connecting women aged 50 and above and in need of assistance, with mentors and mentees. Open to women across the southeastern suburbs including Casey, Cardinia and Dandenong.

Contact: 03 9655 2131, EmploymentSupport@cotavic.org.au

Visit cotavic.org.au/our-programs/employment-support

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

We Built This City

Come and see stories behind Greater Dandenong’s favourite heritage places through short videos, historic objects, photographs and oral histories from Council and local historical society collections.

– Wednesdays and Thursdays (excluding public holidays) until 18 May 2025 at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.