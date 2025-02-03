Riding high for birthday milestone

by Sahar Foladi

For most of her life Gwynneth Kett has lived peacefully among her family, community and the church.

A resident at Dandenong’s Valley Village Mews Retirement Village for 35 years now, Ms Kett celebrated her 100th birthday with close ones and a surprise ride on a Harley Davidson motorbike.

Born at home in Brighton, she was the eldest of her two younger siblings and she described herself as a “very shy” but otherwise “very naughty” child at home.

“There was a four-years gap between my brother and younger sister.

“It meant that I would often side with my brother and would be nasty to Elizabeth and sometimes I’d side with Elizabeth and we’d tease Jim.

“But I was a nasty child because I would set them against each other,” she jests.

From a very early age, she was looking after children.

“Mum would have lady friends come for afternoon tea as ladies did in those days, and the ladies would have their young children with them, all younger than me.

“I would be responsible for looking after the kids and having them entertain themselves.

“The mothers would say, ‘oh Gwen’s so good with the children’ – well, I was only a preschool child myself.

“However, I’d boss the kids around and oh, I wasn’t a good girl I didn’t think.”

Kind, humorous, very friendly and a beautiful soul Ms Kett has well maintained both her physical and mental health and still lives independently.

“It’s interesting seeing the excitement in other people,” she said about turning 100-years-old as she laughed.

“It’s amazing I’ve hung around that long. I’d be pleased when (the birthday) is all over, it’s the anticipation and so on.”

She was a bright accelerated student, who half-way into Grade 2 was moved up to Grade 3 with girls a year older than her.

“That meant that I was always with girls about a year older than me, which took a bit of keeping up to do socially.

“It wasn’t a good idea I’d think because I was that year behind in my social development, I think that caused me to stay shy.”

While involved with Scout groups, she continued to work as a receptionist in different offices and settings.

She met her future husband Robert at one of the monthly social nights for boys and girls Scouts.

“My girlfriend and I were standing up on the stage and Rob walked into the hall and I said, ‘look Shirl there’s another male go say hello to him.’

It was the year 1945, a time where seeing soldiers was a norm in Melbourne and so girls used to participate in a volunteer course to be a hostess.

“I said, ‘go and practice some hostess stuff,’. She tootled forth and eventually I went and said hello to Rob.”

Ms Kett settled to marry Robert three days before her 24th birthday.

She lived at the retirement village with Robert, her husband for 73 years until he passed away three years ago.

She described their marriage as “good” where they both supported each other in their endeavours.

They raised three daughters and a son, who were followed by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Last year she was the 99-year-old flower girl at her granddaughter’s wedding.

While most of her friends have passed away, Ms Kett enjoyed an early birthday celebration at Saint James Anglicare Church with friends from her previous church, where she attended most of her life before moving to Greater Dandenong.