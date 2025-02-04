Data specialist seeks career reboot

Afghanistan refugee Ali Amini has found safety, a community and a new place to call home since arriving in Dandenong in August 2024.

The only thing missing is a job in his chosen profession.

Ali, 37, is an experienced Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialist with more than five years of professional expertise in geospatial analysis and data management.

GIS (Geographic information system) is a system that creates, manages, analyses, and maps all types of data.

He has worked for both national and international organisations in Afghanistan.

His background includes a Bachelor’s degree in Geography, equipping him with in-depth knowledge of spatial data, mapping technologies, and data visualisation.

Ali – who is fluent in English – has tried to find a position in fields similar to the one he has studied and worked in but is not yet familiar with Australian procedures and work environments.

Refugee and migrant settlement agency AMES Australia is supporting him through the process of reestablishing his career.

But he says his biggest obstacle is a lack of industry connections.

“I have not had any contact with any companies yet,” says Ali, as it has been challenging for him to make connections with people relevant to his field that could provide him with assistance.

“Many companies do not have trust in newly arrived individuals,” he says.

But Ali remains optimistic.

“I am ready to work, and I am ready to prove how skilled I am,” he says.

Ali’s life in Afghanistan, where he was born and raised, became increasingly challenging after the Taliban came to power 2021, following the US troop withdrawal.

Most Afghan people do not support the Taliban, which he says oppresses citizens and has removed the rights, especially those of women, he says.

“They are religious extremists. They have banned numerous things, especially things that concern women, things like education and work.”

Ali has come to Australia with his wife, while the rest of their family are still in Afghanistan.

His wife studied midwifery and anaesthesiology back in their homeland.

Life in Australia, compared to that in Afghanistan in already vastly different, as he especially appreciates the multicultural element that Australia has to offer.

“I like this country. I want to be a responsible citizen of Australia.”