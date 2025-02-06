Taylor builds bridge for understanding

by Sahar Foladi

A proud Bunurong man, Stewart Taylor has been awarded Greater Dandenong Council’s Living Treasure Award in what he describes a “bittersweet” occasion.

Taylor is recognised for his role in Victoria Police as the southern metro region’s Aboriginal liaison officer for over 10 years now, bridging the gap between the Aboriginal community and the Victoria Police force.

However, the Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards ceremony held on 26 January where Taylor attended to receive his award brought mixed feelings.

“Invasion Day, Survival Day, Australia Day, whatever you want to call it.

“It was part of my speech that my mother was 20 years old before she was allowed to be a citizen in her own country.

“I was one years old when eligible. I can’t imagine for my grandparents and ancestors before me.

“I don’t think people learnt what is, as part of being an Australian citizen, about the White Australia policy’s racist laws that affected all. The 150-odd cultures in Dandenong now wouldn’t have existed under the policy.”

Still believing “we have a long way to go” as a community and nation, Taylor remains dedicated to his role in his local community and passionate about making real changes that would have a long-lasting impact.

The person who once despised Victoria Police and had his own “challenges” with them back in his time, is now working with them and the Aboriginal community to better understand both sides and phase out any misconceptions.

“My cousin was a police member, the longest serving Aboriginal officer in Victoria (Senior Sergeant James Egan). He just passed.

“He was there, my uncle joined – listening to their stories of how they were treated back in the day made me think about how I treated (police) but as well as the youth that I think were mistreated by police so I wanted to change that.

“I see my role as holding the police and community accountable for their actions.”

He says society and Victoria Police have all changed for the better since his early interactions with members of the police force.

“Police in Victoria has changed since I was a young fella, heaps different to when I was growing up in Doveton.

“It was completely different, there was no on-body camera, no accountability. When I was growing up 30 to 40 years ago or more, police could discipline you.

“Different times, police were the police and there was no questioning them whether that was wrong or right. Society was bit different then.”

He says one of the main barriers between the Aboriginal community and the Victoria Police is the rooted mistrust the community have due to the generations of negative interactions and trauma.

Victoria Police also lacked an understanding of the Aboriginal culture and its people but he says it’s “getting better.”

The historical pain and trauma specifically that of the Stolen Generation is widely remembered among the Aboriginal community.

Taylor says a lot of the older Aboriginal community members are finding it tough as Victoria Police was involved in the removal of the Stolen Generation.

“It was Victoria Police’s role to enforce the law of the government that contributed to the stolen generation.

“Still today, police have to enforce the law of child protection, DFFH, that sort of thing. (People) don’t see it as enforcing the laws of the government they see it as police doing this stuff to us.”

He had a headache for three days when he first joined the job mainly because of the “overwhelming” uniform but now works among friends.

He says things are “getting better.”

“We have Aboriginal cultural awareness training for most police.

“It was programs we used in conjunction with other organisations that built their trust with police.

“The youth that attend the programs, we can always do more, but it comes down to funding. The youth will cross the street to say ‘Hey g’day’ to the police they know.”

Taylor supports Greater Dandenong council’s recognition of the Bunurong people as the truthful owner of this land, in their speeches, presentations and the opening ceremonies but he says it needs to consider why 26 January upsets Aboriginal people.

However, he recognises the power to ‘change the date’ is bigger than the council, MP’s such as Julian Hill, Gabrielle Williams and people like himself.

He wished for the council’s awards ceremony to be moved to a different date than Australia Day, as City of Casey did last year.

In August 2023, Greater Dandenong Council’s proposal to take ‘Australia Day’ out of its awards was voted down by a majority of councillors.

Some argued these decisions should be left to the Federal Government.