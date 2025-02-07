Gym in the running for state award

A fledgling gymnastics club in Keysborough has selected as one of the three finalists for the prestigious Gymnastics Victoria AMCO New Club of the Year award.

The recognition coincides with GLXY Gymnastics’ first anniversary at Springers Leisure Centre, highlighting its growth and impact on the community in short time.

GLXY Gymnastics offers recreational classes for gymnasts from one-years-old to adults with no prior experience.

South East Leisure general manager Ian Jenkins says the nomination is recognition of the hard work of the entire team.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished in just one year and remain committed to continually improving our offering and pushing to provide the best possible experience for gymnasts of all ages and abilities.”

The Gymnastics Victoria Awards celebrate excellence across the sport, recognising clubs that make outstanding contributions to their communities.

The AMCO New Club of the Year award highlights emerging clubs that have demonstrated exceptional progress and alignment with Gymnastics Victoria’s mission.

The winners will be announced at the upcoming Gymnastics Victoria Awards event.