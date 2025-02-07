Hitting the greens for charity kitchen

Golfers will be teeing off for a 16th annual City of Greater Dandenong charity event this month.

This year, the Take a Swing for Charity Golf Day will be raising funds towards an upgrade of Noble Park Community Centre’s kitchenette.

The project will assist making the kitchen accessible for people of all abilities and to expand its food relief program with an extra 200 meals a week.

Currently the centre supplies meals to more than 1100 families and individuals.

Over its history, Take a Swing has raised more than $660,000, including $51,000 last year.

The day has supported more than 18 charities, helping people experiencing food insecurity, poverty, homelessness, unemployment, domestic violence and health issues.

The event is open to local businesses and industries to take part.

For those who don’t play golf, they can support the event by donating an auction item, attending the dinner or bidding for auction prizes.

The golf day is at Commonwealth Golf Club, Glennie Avenue, Oakleigh South on Monday 17 February.

Details: Sandra George, sandra.george@cgd.vic.gov.au or 0419 362 745