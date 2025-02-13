Dandenong tops the book charts

Greater Dandenong bookworms have topped the state in the recent BIG Summer Read.

In a celebration event at Dandenong Library on 8 February, mayor Jim Memeti announced that the council area’s families had read an enormous 8931 books during the event.

“Thousands of Victorian children took part in the BIG Summer Read and this is an incredible achievement,” he said.

“Congratulations to all of you.”

The BIG Summer Read is an annual reading challenge for children aged 4 to 12 years, with 50 council areas taking part this year.

It is presented by Public Libraries Victoria and Greater Dandenong Libraries.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the event helped young readers avoid the ‘summer slide’ – where students lose literacy skills from taking an extended break from reading.

“I’m thrilled that our families read the most books this BIG Summer Read! You should all be so proud.

“I can only imagine the adventures you had as you read all of those books!

“This enthusiasm for reading is a great sign that we’ll see an uplift in literacy across Greater Dandenong too.”