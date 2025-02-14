Local Mosques open doors for the community

Local mosques across Greater Dandenong and the City of Casey will open their doors this Saturday 15 February, to welcome their neighbours and communities on the annual Mosque Open Day.

Since its inception in 2017, the annual Mosque Open Day (VMOD) has celebrated interfaith and intercultural dialogue and mutual respect between diverse communities, allowing Victorian Muslims to share their faith traditions with the wider community.

Each year, thousands of Victorians visit their local mosques to engage with their

Muslim neighbours, deepen their understanding of Islamic faith and traditions, and

experience the diversity of Muslim cultures.

Attendees participate in activities, including guided mosque tours, hijab tutorials, henna artistry, and discussions about Islamic beliefs. Visitors also savour the hospitality and the food on offer.

“Mosques are always open and welcoming sanctuaries,” Islamic Council of Victoria (ICV) president Dr Mohamed Mohideen OAM said.

“This year, we are delighted to have a record number of mosques participating. Beyond being sacred spaces for prayer and reflection, mosques serve as vibrant community hubs where people gather, learn from one another and share their experiences.”

Local Mosques across Greater Dandenong:

Albanian Sakie Islamic Society of Dandenong Inc

Dalgety St, Dandenong South VIC 3175

ICMG – Dandenong (Emir Sultan Mosque)

139 Cleeland St, Dandenong VIC 3175

Keysborough Turkish Islamic & Cultural Centre

396 Greens Rd, Keysborough VIC 3173

Noble Park Mosque, Bosnia-Herzegovina Islamic Society

18 Leonard Ave, Noble Park VIC 3174

Young Muslims of Australia Markaz

11 Walker St, Dandenong VIC 3175

Local Mosques across City of Casey:

Islamic Education and Welfare Assoc of Dandenong (Hallam Masjid)

131-133 Belgrave-Hallam Rd, Narre Warren North VIC 3804

Islamic Society of Melbourne Eastern Region (Lysterfield Mosque)

1273 Wellington Rd, Lysterfield VIC 3156