Parmas for a caring cause

by Sahar Foladi

Palliative Care South East has partnered with Greyhound Entertainment for a good cause to support those suffering terminal illness.

The Parma for Palliative Care initiative began from 1 January and is expected to run for the entire year, with a dollar donated to the cause for every Parma sold at Greyhound Entertainment.

It raises vital funds for residents of Greater Dandenong, City of Casey, Cardinia Shire and parts of Kingston communities.

The partnership comes at a special time for the palliative care organisation which will be celebrating their 40 anniversary this year.

Funds raised will go directly towards enhancing PCSE client’s quality of life, medical support, emotional support and also compassionate hand to help through their difficult journey.

Chief exevutive officer of SEPC Kelly Rogerson says they need all the support they can get from the community to continue running crucial services for people with life limiting illness.

“Our partnership with the Greyhound Entertainment group is an illustration of how we can work together to make moments matter for real people. We highly encourage everyone in the community to head down and enjoy a wonderful meal, knowing that $1 from every parma will support our programs that are supporting your neighbours, friends and families.”

Greyhound Entertainment general manager Ian Chapman said they recognise the importance of ongoing support for organisations such as this.

“We invite everyone to join us in this important mission.

“Together we can create a lasting impact in our community and ensure that everyone receives the care and support they deserve during their most challenging times.”

In 2024 PCSE supported 2,224 clients and the 707 family networks navigating the

challenges of terminal illness in the local catchment.