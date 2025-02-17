Looking Back

100 years ago

19 February 1925

THE MARKET QUESTION

RAILWAY STATION SITE

At the ordinary meeting of Dandenong Shire Council, Cr Butler moved that the necessary steps be taken to finance and complete the purchase of land on Brighton Road for the purposes of a fat cattle market. Cr Burden seconded the motion, which was declared by Cr Harris to be too vague, and after a brief discussion it was withdrawn. Nothing further was heard of the matter until Tuesday evening, when it was learnt that a special meeting of the council had been held to again deal with the site on Brighton Road, near Dandenong Railway Station.

50 years ago

18 February 1975

HOSPITAL CRISIS ‘TIP OF THE ICEBERG’

Dandenong and District Hospital could be just the “tip of the iceberg” in the growing financial crisis. This follows confirmation by Kraft Foods Ltd., that the firm had cut off supplies to the Dandenong Hospital. A company spokesman confirmed that Kraft had halted supplies to the hospital. However, he said they would be reinstated when the outstanding account had been paid. As reported in the Journal last Thursday, Dandenong Hospital owes Kraft about $1,800 and the account is overdue by about 70 days. Dandenong Hospital’s public relations officers said part of the liquidity problem was linked to patients’ inability to pay accounts due partly to increasing local unemployment.

20 years ago

21 February 2005

$1.7m for welfare but councillors want review

Greater Dandenong community groups will share in $1.68 million next financial year in a council-funded grants program said to be the country’s largest. The council last week voted 8-3 to allocate the money for the 2005-06 Community Grants and Donation Program. Councillors John Kelly, Paul Donovan and David Kelly opposed the decision and want the program overhauled. Last year the program was surrounded in controversy when it was revealed funding had been granted to the Cambodian Association of Victoria even though it was not eligible to receive it. Defending the system, Cr Roz Blades said it was vital to the city’s wellbeing. “This program has been tightened up annually, every year there have been improvements to guidelines.” Cr John Kelly said it was frustrating that the council could hand out $1.6 million without a proper review of the program’s “nuts and bolts.”

5 years ago

18 February 2020

Paris rocks Kobe tribute

From carols at the Myer Music Bowl to national anthems at Melbourne Arena, 15 year-old singer-songwriter Paris Marie’s career has been nothing short of spectacular. Paris, of Endeavour Hills, sang Advance Australia Fair in front of 10,000 – plus fans at NBL side, Melbourne United’s final home game on February 13th. Singing the pre-game anthem never ceases to be an honour, Paris says. She wore an LA Lakers top in a tribute to the late, great Kobe Bryant. A keen Lakers fan, she remains a great admirer of Kobe’s mentality, hard work and generosity. “He wanted everyone to be the best they could be,” she said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society