Small wonders play the Drum

Greater Dandenong’s unique annual 9 by 5 exhibition was officially opened at Drum Theatre on Saturday 15 February.

For the 17th year, the event showcases miniature art works confined to 9 x 5 inches (about 23 centimetres x 13 centimetres).

The 2025 version features 200 artists, including Saturday’s announced Best in Show winner Ivan Dinsdale with his acrylic Ferns at Sherbrooke.

Other awardees were Skye Petho, who was highly commended for her watercolour on recycled timber with ink overlay, We Come From Nature.

The Community Connections winner was Talwinder Singh for his acrylic Dandenong Butter Factory.

Greater Dandenong councillor Isabella Do as well as Adam Arness from sponsor Bendigo Bank Dingley Village were also at the event.

9 by 5 is a modern take on an iconic 1889 Melbourne exhibition of art on nine by five-inch cigar box lids, as pioneered by Australian artists Tom Roberts, Charles Conder, Arthur Streeton, and Frederick McCubbin.

The exhibition is in Drum Theatre foyer, Mondays-Fridays 10am-4pm until 2 May.