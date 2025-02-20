100 years for Noble Park hall

Noble Park’s great landmark, the historic public hall, is set to turn 100.

The trustees of Noble Park Public Hall are holding a centenary celebration in early April, including a history board display and grand entertainment.

The main event on 5 April includes singing from One Voice Choir, a Ukrainian community choir and the cutting of a birthday cake.

Dingley CWA will provide refreshments, along with gourmet coffee and hot chocolate for sale.

The Dawn Lois Dancing School – one of the hall’s longest-term hirers – will hold a reunion in the adjoining Paddy O’Donoghue Centre that morning.

A history display from 2-6 April will depict the past 100 years of the hall’s history spanning the families and groups that have used the hall.

Local musicians Burke & Beyond will perform at the hall on 2 and 3 April.

Historian Dawn Dickson says the hall was constructed by Ernest Wanke Builders of Narre Warren on prime real estate in Buckley Street in 1924. The funds were raised by residents.

“The hall is unique because it is owned by the residents of Noble Park who elect five trustees to oversee the care of the hall.”

The hall was the first home for the suburb’s primary school, high school and church.

Ms Dickson, her late father Adrian Barnard and her late uncle Paddy O’Donoghue have been among the hall’s long-serving trustees.

Currently, City of Greater Dandenong manages the hall under a lease arrangement. A council representative sits on the trustee board.

Dickson’s book If These Walls Could Talk – which chonicles the hall’s rich history will be on sale at the 5 April event.

The official ceremony is at the hall on Saturday 5 April 1pm-2pm. Refreshments available from 10-2pm.

The history display is open Wednesday 2 April-Saturday 5 April 10am-4pm and Sunday 6 April 10am-12pm.

The Dawn Lois Dancing School reunion is from 10.30am on Saturday 5 April at Paddy O’Donohue Centre.