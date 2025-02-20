Going back in time

By Ethan Benedicto

Relics of the past are soon to be unveiled as the Narre Warren North community and surrounds prepare themselves for the opening of a 25-year-old time capsule.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday 15 March, the grand reveal of 36 capsules from 2000 is just under a month away, with artefacts placed underground by local schools, community organisations and charities to be displayed for all to see.

John Ternel, Narre Warren North Community Association member said that he, his family, and many others are excited to unpack the treasures that were left behind.

“Look I’m very excited because you’ve got 25 years of history down there about to be opened up, and we get to see what was happening in the community all that time ago,” he said.

“We also have the chance to read some of the stories from the schools, a bit of a snapshot in a sense of what their lives were like.

“It’s like stepping into a time machine, uncovering memories, trends, and the everyday items that shaped our lives back then.”

These 36 containers were put together by 29 groups as mentioned above, which, once fully ‘excavated’ will be displayed inside the Narre Warren North Hall for everyone to see.

The day will begin with a brief welcoming ceremony at 11am, which is followed by the excavation at 11:30.

However, the excitement doesn’t end there, for at 2pm, a new time capsule will be inserted, put together by current community organisations to be opened in 27 years, just in time for the Narre Warren North Primary School’s 175th anniversary.

As the president-elect of the Rotary Club of Dandenong and Endeavour Hills, John had in mind of playing his part and storing trophies, flyers and pamphlets that are relevant to Holden, since for him, “it’s about more than just nostalgia—it’s about preserving history”.

“I’m planning to put together a collection of artifacts that capture significant moments, including the rise and fall of Holden Australia, which was such a huge part of our automotive and cultural identity,” he said.

“Since Holden has closed down, it would be a great opportunity for people in the future to see what was going on 27 years ago.

“They’re going to be seeing these old Commodores, which, at that point, I’m guessing would be collectibles.”

He further added that aside from the historical significance of the items that are soon to be unearthed, there are also personal and emotional connections, from childhood keepsakes and other mementos.

“For me, opening a time capsule is about preserving and celebrating history—not just personal memories but moments that defined our community and country,” he said.

“It’s a chance to look back, appreciate how far we’ve come, and ensure future generations understand the journey that got us here.”