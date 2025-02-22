Looking Back

100 years ago

25 February 1925

Scarlet Fever Scare

Dr Taylor, health officer, wanted to draw attention to the number of cases of Scarlet Fever in Springvale. The channels in Prince’s-St Virginia-St and Warwick-Ave are in a most insanitary condition. Drainage from Warwick-Ave discharges near the fence of the Springvale State School, and remains stagnant and offensive. I would strongly recommend that the council give this matter prompt attention. Dr Taylor had visited and said the drainage urgently needed putting right, particularly as there is an epidemic of scarlet fever and diphtheria in this district at present – referred to North Riding members, with power to act.

50 years ago

27 February 1975

Plan Soon for Sporting Area

Plans for Dandenong Council’s big recreational complex on Mills Reserve, Dandenong North, will be completed by the end of May. Announcing the project late last year, Council said the complex would be named the W.G. Wright Recreational Centre as a tribute to the City Engineer, Mr Gordon Wright. It is expected that the Minister for Sport, Youth and Recreation, Mr Brian Dixon, will assist Council with the financing of the project. In phase one, it is proposed to build a fully-enclosed, indoor heated swimming pool about 50 metres by 15 metres with all facilities and fronting Heatherton Road. Just south of Heatherton Road there will be a learner’s pool 25 metres by 15 metres.

20 years ago

28 February 2005

Demolition of burnt furniture store to begin.

The burnt out shell of a former furniture store in Lonsdale Street, Dandenong, has been described as an “eyesore” by residents and shopkeepers who want the high profile site cleaned. Greater Dandenong Council purchased the land near the entrance to Palm Plaza at auction last September for $1.4million and since then it has sat untouched. The council’s chief executive officer, Carl Wulff, said $200,000 would be spent on the tidy up, and the demolition would start this week – “the site will be converted to usable green space by May.”

5 years ago

18 February 2020

Aziz resigns from Libs, not Casey

Former Casey mayor Sam Aziz has fired a broadside at a state shadow cabinet member whilst resigning from the Liberal Party. Cr Aziz, who is facing serious corruption allegations in the state IBAC Operation Sandon inquiry, stated opposition local government spokesperson, Tim Smith was “riding the wave of media-driven crucifixion.” In November, IBAC heard that Cr Aziz and Cr Geoff Ablett allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars from property developer, John Woodman for favourable planning decisions. Mr Smith responded on Twitter that “I’ve never been attacked from Cairo before, but I am genuinely delighted that Aziz has resigned from the Liberal Party. Whilst he’s at it he should resign from Casey Council. Let’s hope he has the ticker to return to Melbourne to answer serious questions from the anti-corruption commission.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society