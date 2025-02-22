The path to true success

by Venerable Gnanawimala Bandaraulpatha Thero, of the Dhamma Saran Buddhist faith.

The Buddha’s teachings offer timeless wisdom for living a meaningful and fulfilling life.

One such verse from the Dhammapada states: “For one who is energetic and mindful, pure in conduct, acts with reflection, self-restrained, and lives by the Dhamma, fame and honour steadily increase.”

This verse highlights the essential qualities that lead to both worldly and spiritual success. Let us explore its key aspects.

1. Energy and Mindfulness

The Buddha emphasized the importance of effort (vīriya) and mindfulness (sati) in all aspects of life.

Success, whether in material pursuits or spiritual growth, requires perseverance and awareness.

A person who is diligent and mindful is more likely to overcome obstacles, learn from experiences, and make wise decisions.

2. Purity of Conduct

Righteous actions form the foundation of a well-respected life.

Purity of conduct refers to ethical and wholesome deeds, free from dishonesty, cruelty, or selfishness.

Living virtuously fosters trust, goodwill, and inner peace, making one a beacon of inspiration to others.

3. Thoughtful Action

A wise person does not act recklessly but considers the consequences before making decisions.

Thoughtful action prevents regret and harm.

The Buddha always encouraged reflection (yoniso manasikāra), which allows one to act with wisdom rather than impulse.

4. Self-Restraint and Dhamma Living

True greatness arises from discipline and adherence to the Dhamma (the truth and righteous way of life).

Practising self-control (saṃvara) over speech, thoughts, and actions helps in maintaining harmony and cultivating wisdom.

By living according to the Dhamma, one naturally earns respect and admiration.

5. Unwavering Diligence

The final quality is heedfulness.

The Buddha repeatedly warned against negligence, as carelessness leads to downfall.

A person who remains vigilant in their duties and spiritual practice ensures steady progress in life, leading to both worldly success and ultimate liberation.

This verse beautifully encapsulates the path to genuine success: effort, mindfulness, ethical conduct, careful reflection, self-restraint, and diligence.

Those who cultivate these qualities will not only gain recognition and respect but also pave their way towards inner peace and enlightenment.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit interfaithnetwork.org.au