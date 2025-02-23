Celebrating International Women’s Day with Jo Stanley

As a celebration of International Women’s Day, the City of Casey will feature JO Stanley, at Bunjil Place on Wednesday 5 March.

Starting at 10am and running until 12:30pm, guests will be greeted with complimentary mimosa and morning tea, before settling into an event poised to honour the achievement of women in business, while fostering connections within the community.

Casey’s deputy mayor Melinda Ambros said that “this unique International Women’s Day event is the perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and support local businesses”.

“We are thrilled to be able to host this unforgettable event at Bunjil Place, bringing together women from all walks of life to celebrate their achievements and to inspire one another,” she said.

Jo will share her journey and insights as a trailblazing female leader and then join a panel of successful women in business to discuss their experiences, challenges, and triumphs, offering valuable lessons and inspiration.

The panel will be hosted by the chair of Women Making It Work, Khatija Halabi, and will feature best-selling author and keynote speaker Kabinga Mazaba, St. Margaret’s Berwick Grammar School principal Dr Annette Rome, and Casey’s director of customer and corporate services Jen Bednar.

Following the panel, guests can explore a vibrant market featuring local goods and services from members of the Women Making It Work business network.