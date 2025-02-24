She’s on the Money podcast founder Victoria Devine is coming to Bunjil Place Library

Connected Libraries will welcome Victoria Devine to Bunjil Place Function Centre to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Victoria is a retired financial advisor, business owner, podcaster, educator and author.

Her podcast She’s on the Money reaches 1.2 million listeners each month, and she is the author of three bestselling books.

Victoria will discuss everything from investing and budgeting to how to avoid impulse purchasing and provide practical advice on how to have a better relationship with money.

Connected Libraries chief executive officer Beth Luppino said: “In celebration of International Women’s Day, we want to empower and give women in the City of Casey the tools to financial freedom.

“Victoria has a huge following of women in particular who want to get ahead in life by learning the tools for saving and investing wisely.

“If you, your daughter, your niece or anyone you know could benefit from learning more about being savvy with money, then why not grab a couple of friends and make a night of it.”

The event will be held on Wednesday 12 March, 7pm at Bunjil Place Function Centre. This is a free event. Book sales and signings will be available on the night.

Book now by visiting connectedlibraries.org.au or visit events.connectedlibraries.org.au/event?id=129664