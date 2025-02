Students took steps down their career pathways at an open day at Chisholm Institute in Dandenong on Wednesday 19 February.

The doors were open for more than 30 course areas, including hair dressing, TAFE teaching, hospitality and technology.

Questions were answered as parents, carers and students navigated the maze of courses, pathways, financial aid and student support.

The festival atmosphere included free fairy floss, popcorn and games.