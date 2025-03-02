Floribunda set to bloom at Bunjil Place

An exhibition that celebrates flowers in art is set to open in late March at Bunjil Place in collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV).

Launching Saturday 29 March to Sunday 20 July and curated by David Sequeira, Floribunda offers an exploration of floral imagery and motifs through a diverse selection of artworks drawn exclusively from the NGV Collection.

To celebrate the launch of Floribunda, Bunjil Place will host an exclusive Opening Night Gala on Friday 28 March. Guests are invited to dress in their floral finest for a night filled with art, music and immersive experiences, all inspired by the exhibition’s theme.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring this stunning exhibition to Bunjil Place in collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria,” said Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen.

“This partnership shines a spotlight on the incredible NGV collection, while also solidifying Bunjil Place as a must-visit destination for world-class art right here in Melbourne’s Southeast.

“Our floral Gala is going to be a truly unforgettable evening, celebrating the very best of arts and culture in our region.”

During the exhibition, a lineup of floral-inspired activities, workshops, walks, and talks will take place at venues across the city, including Bunjil Place, Wilsons Botanic Gardens, and The Old Cheese Factory.

Highlights of the program include a flower still life drawing workshop, an artist talk with Deanne Gilson, a twilight lantern walk, and an interactive hands-on flower arranging workshop.

Entry to the Floribunda exhibition is free.

Tickets for the Opening Night Gala are limited.

For information, visit: bunjilplace.com.au/events/floribunda-opening-night-gala