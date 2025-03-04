Rover set for Mars mission

Is there life on Mars?

A bright crew in Police Paddocks Reserve, Endeavour Hills are equipped to help answer that very question.

The Monash University Nova Rover team have been putting their brand-new, hot-pink Rover ‘Banksia’ through its paces ahead of a 36-team international competition at Mars Desert Research Station in the Utah desert in May.

In tandem with a drone, Banksia is designed to scale steep and rocky terrain, as well as to pick up and analyse soil samples to take part in the Mars Society’s University Rover Challenge.

It replicates a science mission to investigate for life on Mars, with the soil tested for certain life-sustaining enzymes.

The high-achieving Nova team has previously placed second in the 2022 and 2023 University Rover Challenge, as well as twice won the Australian Rover Challenge.

Banksia and its predecessor ‘Waratah’ are emblazoned pink to counter gender stereotypes in STEM.

With several Monash Nova Rover team members hailing from rural parts, the team is also planning to reach out to inspire students in rural schools.