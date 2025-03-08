Wake up and be awesome

by Anita Davine, vice-president of City of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

What inspires us?

What makes us get up every day?

Where do we find hope?

How have I made a difference to my family, community and planet?

My inspirational calendar is a daily reminder that we have much in life for which to feel grateful and hopeful.

We can all be messengers of hope by our words and actions.

Let us journey through our day and think of these ‘Six of the Best’ questions:

What was the best thing I saw today?

What was the best thing I heard today?

What was the best thing I tasted?

What the best thing I touched today?

What was the best thing I did for someone else today?

What was the best thing someone else did for me today?

Being mindful of what blessings we receive each day is certainly a great way to stay hopeful.

Regardless of the sad news we receive each day, there is also good news which often doesn’t make it to social media.

I am constantly in awe of all those who serve others in the many occupations which we need to contribute to community cohesion.

I think of the many volunteer organisations where people share their talents and time to serve others.

Let’s together open our minds and hearts to each other so that we can share this beautiful world with faith, hope and love.

Smile. Say hello. Make a difference!

