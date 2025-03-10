March forward in Harmony Square

by Sahar Foladi

South East Community Links dedicated a celebration of International Women’s Day to multicultural women’s voices.

On Friday 7 February, SECL held their ‘March Forward with Us’ event with a focus on transportation and its role in shaping independent lives for many vulnerable women especially from culturally diverse communities.

Rachna Madaan Bowman, SECL’s head of financial wellbeing, first migrated to Australia as an international student.

“I think when you come to a new country you’re learning so many different things.

“When I first arrived in Australia, as an international student, money was tight, and owning a car wasn’t an option.

“You’re trying to understand the culture, navigate from point A to B, understand the train timetable and understand the map.

“I think public transport or having access to safe and secure transport gives you the confidence once you get the hang of it.

“Until you don’t have that, you don’t have the social or economic mobility to be part of the broader society

“From my perspective, public transport plays a huge role in building women’s economic and social mobility.”

The unique focus stemmed from SECL’s partnership with Metro Trains in its Community Connectors program to provide community support and minimise anti-social behaviour at Dandenong railway station.

“Many migrant and refugee women face transport challenges that limit their opportunities,” Ms Bowman says.

“For these women, public transport is more than just a way to get from A to B – it helps women access education, employment, and social connection.

“Through programs like Community Connectors, we’re ensuring that all community members, especially women, can access safe, reliable, and inclusive transport to build a better future for themselves and their families.”

As reported previously the program started with two SECL ‘community connector’ practitioners at the station from 1pm to 5pm on weekdays to engage with the community,, provide emotional support, encounter people with substance use and provide them with assistance.

Executive director of corporate affairs from Metro Trains, Clare Abbott, said she’s proud of programs like community connectors.

“Public transport is for everyone. We are extremely proud of initiatives like the Community Connectors program and the work our Community Education team do to help break down barriers for multicultural women around public transport.”