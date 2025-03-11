Autumn events for all ages at Connected Libraries

Connected Libraries is warming up with a lineup of free Autumn events for the Casey community, from creative workshops to baby storytime, digital skills sessions to book clubs.

Chief executive officer Beth Luppino said there was something for everyone at the library, and most events were free.

For Adults: Join a singing workshop, discover new skills with hands-on cooking workshops, or join engaging author talks. Digital literacy sessions will also help you navigate technology with confidence, from using smartphones to staying safe online.

For Teens: Get involved in the teen film club, creative writing workshops, or gaming afternoons.

For Kids & Families: The autumn program is packed with fun, including interactive storytimes, craft activities, and STEM challenges. Kids can also take part in the school holiday activities. Bookings open Monday 24 March.

For Babies & Toddlers: Little ones can enjoy sensory play, rhymes, and storytelling at the Baby and Toddler Time sessions, a great way to bond and meet other local families.

For Those Wanting Digital Support: Need help with your phone, tablet, or computer? Friendly staff offer free digital literacy support to boost your confidence with technology.

Most events are free. Bookings may be required for some sessions.

Visit connectedlibaries.org.au/whatson or drop into your local library to find out more.