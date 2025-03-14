Nautical fashion warns we’re in deep water

by Sahar Foladi

A focus on sustainability and climate change in the fashion industry has earned a Greater Dandenong student a place at Top Designs 2025.

Sybil Shahid, is just one of 77 students out of 1000 applications from diverse design fields being exhibited this year.

She is the first ever selected from Springvale for what is a platform to showcase the young future designers of Victoria.

“It was an incredible feeling. It was a long wait and a lot of anticipation.

“I’m incredibly thankful to my family who always gave me the freedom for what I want to do,” she says.

“I’m honoured to be part of Top Designs – I never thought I will be in it.”

Sybil worked on the project whilst a Year 12 student at Killester College in Springvale, with the support of technology and product design textiles teacher Amy Dallas

“I wanted to create something that wasn’t just beautiful but told a story.

“I started with a lot of research into climate change and had to narrow it down to a niche.

“Coral bleaching is a detrimental issue right now especially in Australia with coral reefs in Great Barrier Reef.

“I did research on coral, effect on climate change, aesthetics and various garments that could send those messages.”

Her work ‘Oceans Whisper’ is a garment that raise awareness of coral bleaching through intricate coral designs made with various coloured threads and water-soluble stabiliser.

From research to creation of multiple mood boards, experimentation with technique, fabrics and sketches, the lengthy process was all worth it.

“The main aspect of the design would be the coral along the skirt, which is hand embroidery, all made with thread.

“Also, the bodice of the dress is deep blue as it goes down it fades which represents the bleaching through that.”

Little ocean elements were also incorporated such as shells on the bodice and along the skirt with a removable belt in the form of shells.

The young aspiring fashion designer is also passionate about climate change and sustainability hoping to raise awareness in her own style.

“It’s always been something I’m interested and passionate about especially as a youth living in the world today.

“Climate change is very dangerous now. Looking for ways to reduce my carbon footprint, I want everyone to become aware of that.

Sybil has since started her studies as Bachelor of Business and Accounting at a University and aspires to have her own fashion designer businesses.

Details and images of all 77 works will be available via the Top Designs 2025 web hub once it launches in line with the exhibition opening.

Opening to the public is on Saturday 29 March at Melbourne Museum.