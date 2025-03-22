Looking Back

100 years ago

26 March 1925

NOBLE PARK

Word was received through Mr Bruce, Prime Minister, that owing to the insufficient number of letters posted and received at the local post office, there was not enough letters to warrant a postal delivery. Mr Frank Groves M.L.A. has consented to well and truly lay the foundation stone of the Noble Park Public Hall, and it is to be hoped that the committee will make the event fitting to the occasion and to this rising outer suburb.

50 years ago

27 March 1975

Stop here … in Jan.

Trains will be stopping at the new Yarraman Park station from January 1976. The contract for the job was signed last week by the successful tenderer Accurate Consolidated Pty Ltd of Port Melbourne. The station is being built to Victorian Railways specifications and work has already begun. Agitation for the station has been going on for many years. It will provide access to the line for the thousands of residents in the rapidly-growing areas south of Noble Park.

20 years ago

28 March 2005

EastLink – the road ahead

Like it or not, work on the newly-named Eastlink project, one of the biggest civil-engineering projects in Australia since the Snowy Mountains Scheme, is starting. The State Government promises to finish Eastlink by 2008. It will be three years that change our lives. Tolls will be levied on freeway for 35 years. John Holland chairwoman Janet Holmes a Court said she does not believe Melburnians understand the extent of the project. To put it in perspective:

• The freeway will be about 40 kilometres long

• It will have 35 kilometres of bicycle and pedestrian paths

• Connect East will spend $2.5m a day on the works

• It will be a toll road for approximately 35 years

• A total of 4.7 million trees shrubs and grasses will be planted

• The road will have more than 90 bridges and nine pedestrian crossings.

5 years ago

24 March 2020

Covid-19 shutdown

A 500-strong police ‘coronavirus’ taskforce and a shut-down of “non-essential” services has been announced in a bid to “save lives” during the Covid-19 pandemic. Premier Daniel Andrews said police would not hesitate to enforce fines of up to $20,000 for breaches. It was confirmed that police had found a number of travellers breaching isolation rules, as well as intervening in misbehaviour at supermarkets. The crackdown was necessary because “unacceptable” mass gatherings at nightclubs, pubs and bars across Melbourne would otherwise “cost lives.” In a dire warning, Mr Andrerws said if the Covid-19 virus “gets away from us”, there will be a situation in which there won’t be enough critical care beds, doctors, nurses and ventilators to keep people alive. The Stage 1 bans will be in place until 13 April – though it is “highly likely” that the shutdowns will widen and last beyond that date, Mr Andrews said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society